Downtown Thomasville continues to blossom through support of community

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville has had a lot of growth in the past year.
Main Street Program Director April Norton gave WALB News 10 some more insight into why the downtown area and all of its businesses continue to thrive each year.
“Truly, the quality of life here in Thomasville, that not only our locals have come to appreciate and value, but our visitors as well," said Norton.
Thomasville is attracting more and more people into its downtown with each passing year.
“Having events in our downtown draws folks into our city center. Which in turn, they see shops, they see restaurants and they’re spending they’re dollars here,” explained Norton.
Norton said in 2019 alone, they had over 3,000 events downtown.
“New people coming in from all over we haven’t seen before, shopping. People coming in for different occasions,” said Ron Dixon, the owner of Al Dixon’s Men’s Wear in downtown Thomasville.
Dixon said he sees customers from all over Southwest Georgia and even Florida. He also said the new Marriott Hotel that is coming will be a great addition to downtown.
“We’ve enjoyed having the downtown people and becoming a destination. It’s really moving in the right direction and we’re proud of it,” said Dixon.
Norton said they’ve seen a lot of historic preservation with the more than $5 million dollar investment they received last year, and they hope to see the same growth in 2020.
“We have several historic preservation projects underway which will mean new businesses opening and new job opportunities created,” said Norton.
Norton also said the community supporting small businesses has a lot to do with the growth in the downtown business district.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.