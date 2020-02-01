Death investigation underway after man found dead near boat landing

Death investigation underway after man found dead near boat landing
Death investigation generic (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough | February 1, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST - Updated February 1 at 4:50 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler has confirmed a body has been found near the Radium Springs Boat Landing Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:20 p.m. regarding an abandoned scooter near the boat landing.

Police say shortly afterward, they received a call about a man floating in the water.

The Albany Fire Department is working to get the body from the water, according to police.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.