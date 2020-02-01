Death investigation underway after man found dead near boat landing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler has confirmed a body has been found near the Radium Springs Boat Landing Saturday afternoon.
The call came in around 3:20 p.m. regarding an abandoned scooter near the boat landing.
Police say shortly afterward, they received a call about a man floating in the water.
The Albany Fire Department is working to get the body from the water, according to police.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.