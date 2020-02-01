Dawson police get second pair of eyes in the community

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia police chief said the more involved you get, the safer you are.
Dawson Police Department officers said they can’t be everywhere at all times. But Police Chief Frank Thornton said the start of a neighborhood watch program will help promote transparency in the city.
Thornton said it helps the department and gives people a chance to take a role in making their streets safer.
“When they get involved with providing the police department information on stuff that’s occurring in their neighborhoods, it gives us that second set of eyes, so to speak,” said Thornton.
The deputy chief said they hope to get as many people in their communities involved to grow the neighborhood watch program.
