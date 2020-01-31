Cloudy Saturday; Sunshine Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday’s persistent rain keep temperatures steady in the mid to upper 40s. Rain tapers off through the evening but clouds hold into Saturday with gradual clearing. Patchy fog and a few sprinkles likely while drier conditions settle in for a few days. Much nicer Sunday with full sunshine and milder highs low-mid 60s.
Dry Monday but rain and warmer temperatures return the rest of the week. Rain and thunderstorms are back Tuesday into early Friday. Although we’re days away SPC has outlined SWGA in a slight risk area for strong-severe storms next Thursday. Too far out for details so stay tuned for updates.
