Albany police looking for next class of Citizen’s Academy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for candidates who want to learn all things crime and crime prevention.
Cpl. Dillard Glover told us that being a part of the Albany Citizen’s Academy is beneficial for everyone. He said it allows them to see what goes on behind the scenes and be a part of the Albany police team.
The 12-week class is hosted twice a year and is free.
The classes happen Tuesday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will begin on Feb. 25.
“I think the emphasis on this is to educate and for our citizens to gain some knowledge about each and every department in the Albany Police Department,” explained Glover.
Many of the classes the academy will offer focus on criminal procedures, domestic violence, crime scene investigations and more.
“They will do a two-hour ride along with a beat officer. So they will actually get out and get to ride with an officer and kinda see what it is like on the streets. Which is very different,” said Glover. “Build some relationships and build some bridges with our community and hopefully, through all of this, they will see that our officers are just like everybody else.”
Glover has taught this class for the past seven years. He said the before and after from each person who leaves is worth it.
“I’ve had a bunch of them come in with a kind of held position about the Albany Police Department. The vast majority of them that leaves have a totally different perspective,” explained Glover.
Glover said he already has 14 applicants signed up and his goal this year is 30.
If you are interested in learning about law enforcement here in Albany, you can sign up here and get more information on the academy on the City of Albany’s website. You can also call (229) 431-2100.
