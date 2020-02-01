Albany commissioners approve a $2 milllion dollar proposal

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany City Commission voted Friday morning to buy three new fire trucks.
The exact price tag for the three new trucks is $2,141,064.
Fire Chief Cedric Scott presented the board with a list of why these new trucks are needed.
Scott said two of their current trucks are 15 years old and another has been in service for over 20 years. He also told the board that last year, they received 5,400 calls at the stations.
Commissioner BJ Fletcher said why she felt this purchase was needed for the city as well as for the health of the firefighters.
“You need the manpower when you get into these fires. Safeness, the chief pushed safeness. Cancer is the leading cause for firefighters and safety was a big issue to me. We are giving our men and women the best equipment possible to ensure that they are safe and that they keep our taxpayers safe," said Fletched.
The new trucks will come with a hydraulic ladder, booster reel, an onboard foam system and increase visibility with LED lights for firemen when working on the scene.
Chief Scott said the fire department wants to stay ahead and wants the city to continue to help.
