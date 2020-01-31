Valdosta’s head football coach speaks out after being released

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta High School Head Football Coach Alan Rodemaker is speaking out after he was let go Tuesday night.
Coach Alan Rodemaker told WALB he’s hired an attorney to fight the school board’s decision to not renew his contract.
He told us he’s shocked and said their decision impacts more than just him and his family.
“Whatever we do, we need to do it fast. Because, I’ve got not only my family but a lot of coaches and their families that need to move on and find other things," said Rodemaker.
Rodemaker told us he hired an attorney, because he says he hasn’t been told why he’s been let go.
“I haven’t heard from any of my board members. So, why? What’s the reasoning, here?,” said Rodemaker.
Rodemaker's attorney, Sam Dennis has filed an open records request letter to get those answers.
This perceived lack of transparency has caused several sponsors to cut ties with the Touchdown Club.
They provide nutrition to the football players, according to Touchdown Club President, Nub Nelson.
“I just think that’s the only way they know to fight back this decision," said Nelson.
Nelson said he doesn’t believe that’s the best solution.
“If these people that donate to the Touchdown Club want to help, they need to call and email the board members, and particularly the five that voted no," said Nelson.
Despite the chaos, Rodemaker wants to be back on the team.
“I just wanted to come back and get in the weight room with them and get to work. But, you know right now I can’t do that," said Rodemaker.
We’ve reached out to the school system’s attorney.
We’re told they haven’t had a chance to review Rodemaker’s letter.
But, they'll inform us when they have.
