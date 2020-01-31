Teen teaches self how to play the saxophone

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia teen doesn’t let partial blindness-- or autism-- get in the way of his love of music.
The sound of a saxophone is pleasing, or exciting, but for 16-year-old Will Back, it’s the sound of triumph; triumph over all he has had to overcome in his life.
Will is autistic, and has some eye disorders that make it hard for him to see.
However, through his barriers, he was determined to learn how to play the saxophone.
“It starts out difficult at first, and I am like ‘I don’t want to listen to it again.’ I want to start playing it again and so that is what I started doing,” says Will Back.
Back started asking his parents for the saxophone about a year ago. It left his mother a bit confused as to how he knew anything about it.
“'I want a sax for Christmas. I want a sax.' I was like ‘you do?’ I am like, ‘I don’t know how to teach you how to play it,’” says Tina Back.
But Will did not care. He decided he would teach himself, by watching YouTube videos.
And a year later, he has just about mastered it.
Back's mother Tina says Will was told at a young age he would never be able to do some of the things he has been able to do, like read music.
“That doctor had no idea what the Lord had in store for him. He has done so much,” says Tina Back.
When asking Will what his message was to those who may face barriers, or who are told they can’t do something in life, he says this:
“Just give it your best. Do extra practice. Do more practice. Try to go through it a little bit. Try to expand your life a little more...”
