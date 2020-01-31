Suspect arrested in Ocilla murder

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, January 27, 2020, Jakyke Jarel Anderson, 20, was arrested in Cobb County, in connection with a murder in Ocilla, three weeks earlier.
Anderson was charged with Felony Murder, Malice Murder, and Aggravated Assault in connection with the death of Vincent Wells on January 2, 2019.
Anderson was transported to the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
On January 2, 2019, the Ocilla Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance with the death of Wells. The investigation revealed that a subject was standing in the yard area of the residence and fired multiple shots through a side bedroom window.
Wells was struck by one of the bullets and subsequently died from that injury.
The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation should contact the GBI at 478-987-4545.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.