Solar farm to help with Dougherty Co. tax digest

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders are ready to reap the benefits of the completion of a solar farm.
This after storms did extensive damage to different parts of the county.
Leaders are saying people who chose solar as an alternative to other industries is why there are so many solar farms in the works.
Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones said the farms are helping to offset the tax digest.
“There’s a lot more money in the taxes for solar panels than it is for cotton and soybeans so that’s a big win for us especially after all the devastation that we’ve been through here in Dougherty County,” said Jones.
Jones said there is a possibility of seeing more solar farms throughout the county. He encourages other county leaders across the region to support the trend.
