Soggy and cool Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful winter weather slides out tonight. Clouds are returning but rain holds off until early morning. Expect widespread rain Friday with periods of heavy downpours. Rain amounts will average 1/4 to 1/2 inch before ending late evening. Clouds linger into Saturday and slowly clear as highs top upper 50s. Full sunshine with milder 60s Sunday.
Early week kicks off a warming trend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. An active weather pattern continues with rain returning into midweek.
Tonight: Increasing Clouds lows mid 40s.
Tomorrow: Rain Likely highs upper 40s.
Tomorrow Night: Rain Likely/Cloudy lows low 40s.
