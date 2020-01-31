Henderson Jr., Campbell visit USC Upstate

STEPPING IT UP: The Spartans have scored 69.9 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 63.1 per game they recorded in non-conference play.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Henderson has connected on 47.9 percent of the 48 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over the last three games. He's also converted 80.4 percent of his free throws this season.