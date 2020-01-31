ECU, Temple meet in conference play

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Temple has been fueled by senior leadership while East Carolina has depended on freshmen this year. Seniors Quinton Rose, Nate Pierre-Louis and Alani Moore II have collectively accounted for 52 percent of Temple's scoring this season and 60 percent of the team's points over its last five games. On the other bench, freshmen Jayden Gardner, Tristen Newton and Brandon Suggs have scored 57 percent of the team's points this year and 84 percent of all Pirates points over their last five.QUALITY QUINTON: Rose has connected on 28 percent of the 75 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 10 over the last three games. He's also made 79.6 percent of his free throws this season.