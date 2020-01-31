Drug dealer gets 10 years in Albany court

“It is a great pleasure to work these types of drug cases and remove both the drugs and the dealers out of our society. Methamphetamine is a hideous drug that makes users paranoid, violent and aggressive, which I feel makes them a serious threat to society and law enforcement. Meth users and sellers are a threat to our children and families, therefore I intend to continue to investigate and arrest people involved in illegal drugs,” said Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals.