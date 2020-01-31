Drug dealer gets 10 years in Albany court

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An admitted methamphetamine dealer will spend a decade in prison after he was caught with half a pound of pure “ice” methamphetamine in Lee County.
Charles “Charlie” Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. Willie Ware, 22, of Albany, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Louis Sands on Thursday, January 30, 2020 to serve 121 months in prison and five years supervised release,
Ware pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.
Ware was taken into custody on November 24, 2017, during a routine traffic stop in the area of Joiner Drive and North Doublegate Drive. Lee Co. deputies spotted a jar of marijuana in plain view and a handgun. Ware told investigators that he had already sold one ounce of methamphetamine before he was caught.
“Methamphetamine is a poison in our society, killing users and ruining many lives. Its ripple effect is far-reaching, and we will continue to prosecute individuals who choose to deal this dangerous drug in our communities,” said Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney. “I want to thank the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and the DEA for their work in this case.”
“It is a great pleasure to work these types of drug cases and remove both the drugs and the dealers out of our society. Methamphetamine is a hideous drug that makes users paranoid, violent and aggressive, which I feel makes them a serious threat to society and law enforcement. Meth users and sellers are a threat to our children and families, therefore I intend to continue to investigate and arrest people involved in illegal drugs,” said Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals.
The case was investigated by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah E. McEwen is prosecuting the case for the Government.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.