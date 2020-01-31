Do you have have what it takes to be the cutest couple?

Are you South Georgia's cutest couple? (Source: WALB)
January 31, 2020 at 6:16 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 6:16 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - How cute are you? We want to show South Georgia’s cutest couple some love with a VIP package to see Casting Crowns.

  • Submit a photo of you and your Valentine by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 13.
  • The winner will be randomly drawn and selected on Valentine’s Day. Be sure to keep an eye out for our call!
  • Casting Crowns will be in Albany at the Civic Center on April 10, 2020, for the cutest couple to meet the band backstage, enjoy dinner and even take home a custom guitar!

Help us show the love:

