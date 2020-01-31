Community members reflect on Carter’s Grill & Restaurant still closed after years

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -People in the Good Life City are missing a famous soul food restaurant in downtown Albany. The restaurant closed just a few years ago. People in the community tell us this was once the place to be.
“Man, a lot of people miss it. A lot of people miss it. Me, myself, I hate it closed," Albany native, David Wright said.
The Famous Carter Grill and Restaurant has been around for more than 50 years.
It was also a monumental place of gathering for people of color during the Civil Rights Movement, for many leaders like C.B. King and W.C. Anderson.
Owner and creator, Eddie Carter, closed the doors to the popular eatery after his son passed.
The 94-year-old said it was just its time.
David Wright remembers the first time he stepped foot into the doors.
“After my graduation, I graduated in ’93. This was the first place I ate, it was right here,” Wright said.
Jacqueline Johnson said she remembers the restaurant’s unique environment.
“It was a good atmosphere. It was a soul food restaurant, so it was a great atmosphere. You can tell it was more like home,” Johnson said.
Wright said the popularity of the place was special because of all who worked there.
“They put their heart and soul into it and you just felt it,” Wright explained.
We asked the two what were some of their favorite dishes from the place.
“Oh, their oxtails mainly. Their oxtails and their fish and grits. I haven’t had any oxtails since they closed down,” Johnson said.
“The country fried steak gravy rice. Oxtail and oxtail rice, that was one of their best,” Wright explained.
Both want the business to open back up.
We asked if any restaurant could live up to the high standards of such a once-popular spot in town.
“Umm, I don’t think it could be another Carter’s Grill. It could be a soul food restaurant but Nah, it ain’t no Carter’s Grill without Ed Carter,” Johnson told us.
“I don’t see it comparing to Carter’s Grill but it would be a blessing to see it open again,” Wright said.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church has purchased the property since its closing.
We have reached out to the church but no one has responded just yet.
We’ll keep everyone updated as we learn more about this once-iconic restaurant’s future.
