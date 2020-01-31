CCU looks to end streak vs Arkansas St.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The do-everything DeVante' Jones is averaging 16 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists to lead the way for the Chanticleers. Tommy Burton is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 11.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Red Wolves have been led by Marquis Eaton, who is averaging 11.3 points.