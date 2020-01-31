Albany police creates ‘Civilian Crime Scene Technician’ for college students

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Department (APD) started an initiative to educate college students with real-life experience.
The program began just three days ago and only is for Albany State students majoring in Forensic Science.
Police Chief Michael Persley said this is a way for them to boost their current crime scene unit.
“People like to get promoted and transfer and you lose knowledge. Well with our civilians, what the hope is, we are able to retain that knowledge and build off of it. So should they want to go, they will be prepared to go to GBI or FBI or other agencies,” Chief Persley said.
Chief Persley said this is APD’s attempt to give college and universities in the area a chance to get real training.
He also shared that this is their way of hopefully keeping students in the Albany area after graduation.
