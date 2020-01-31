Albany-Dougherty EDC president addresses his resignation announcement

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday, Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission President Justin Strickland responded to the announcement of his resignation.
“I’m pursuing other career opportunities and look forward to what the future holds,” Strickland explained. “In terms of career progression for me, this is a great time, and there are great opportunities out there for me, professionally, to be able to transition.”
Strickland's resignation goes into effect on February 29.
He said he's proud of several accomplishments in his more than five years at the helm and 12 years at the ADEDC altogether.
According to Strickland, some of those accomplishments include helping the community rebuild after natural disasters, and developing an industrial park fit for the addition of a lumber mill.
"Georgia Pacific came in and is building an outstanding facility here in our community that's going to put our citizens to work and be a long term investment in the community," Strickland said.
He explained that the GP facility added more than 130 new jobs in the Albany area.
But, he said he met challenges in his position as well, including having to meet the different expectations of people across the community.
“Staff and myself worked tirelessly every day to help meet the needs of every person that walked in the door here at the EDC, and feel like we’ve been able to help grow the customer service outreach of this organization over the last 12 years,” Strickland said.
The outgoing president said he believes his replacement will have to work hard at collaborating with people and organizations around the state in order to lead the EDC well.
According to ADEDC, the commission will do a nationwide search to fill Strickland’s position.
