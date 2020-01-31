Albany, Dougherty Co. come together for presentation of C.W. Heath Park renovations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A long list of upgrades is coming to one Southwest Georgia park.
Leaders in Albany and Dougherty County are working together to transform C.W. Heath Park.
There are plans to install more pavilions, children’s playgrounds and reclaim its tracks.
Doughtery County Commissioner Clinton Johnson said it’s time to fix the park up for the community.
“What we need from the community is to make this their park and to root out any elements that are coming in and changing or demolishing or destroying the hard work we are putting into it. So we want the people to understand this is your park, use it, enjoy it,” said Johnson.
The commissioner said his goal is to have the park up and running by spring.
