WestRock: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ WestRock Co. (WRK) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $138.5 million.
The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.
The paper and packaging company posted revenue of $4.42 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.33 billion.
WestRock shares have fallen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 2% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WRK