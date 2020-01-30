TV anchor’s meeting with Kobe Bryant sent #GirlDads trending

Students walk beside a giant mural of former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna at a basketball court in Taguig, south of Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Dads with daughters inspired by Kobe Bryant's special bond with his 13-year-old Gianna took to social media to celebrate their own daughters in words and photos using the hashtag #GirlDads. Bryant and his daughter died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Aaron Favila/AP)