Tift Co. middle schoolers explore their future in career outlook program

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County School System is trying a technical experience for the second time around.
The goal is to help students make better decisions when moving onto high school.
Eighth-grade students at Northeast and Eighth Street middle schools were given the chance to visit Tift County High School Wednesday.
Students received a hands-on experience that will help when joining the workforce or post-secondary education.
The event also allowed them to ask questions about a specific curriculum before selecting it.
Cosmetology and automotive were just a couple of courses students could learn about.
“We used to do the same thing, we would send the sheets out asking kids what did they want to do when they went to high school. Well, they really didn’t have a choice. We wanted them to see it and make good decisions, go in the classrooms and ask if this is going to make us better than yesterday and something they really like," said Eighth Street Middle School Principal Chad Stone.
Stone said this is a way to make sure the class of 2024 is prepared for success in the long run.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.