Strickland to resign from Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Justin Strickland is resigning from his post as the president of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission (ADEDC), effective in February.
After 12 years with the ADEDC, Strickland said he is resigning on Feb. 29 to pursue other career opportunities.
“Together, through sound leadership and innovative programs, and with the support of talented staff and committed partners, we have built a strong, award-winning and internationally-recognized economic development organization that is well-positioned to continue to lead Albany-Dougherty County forward,” said Strickland. “I am very proud of the growth in the community and Southwest Georgia through the efforts of the Economic Development Commission and Payroll Development Authority during the last 12 years.”
Strickland said during his tenure, the ADEDC accomplished the launch of the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy and the relocation of Georgia-Pacific’s lumber facility to Dougherty County.
The ADEDC said they will conduct a national search for Strickland’s replacement.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
