South Georgians support hospitals with tax credits

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A Southwest Georgia hospital is newly renovated and it’s thanks to taxpayers’ decisions.
Pheobe Worth now has lots of renovations to the hospital. It had not been touched since it was built in the early 40s.
Now the hospital has made its outpatient services more accessible and private for patients.
Hospital leaders said this is thanks to the rural health tax credit.
Georgians can choose how they want their taxes to be used.
“Lots of people in Georgia in our area chose Pheobe Worth to receive their donations. So, through these donations, we have been able to do these new enhancements,” said Phoebe Worth CEO Kim Gilman.
Gilman said they have lots of plans for the facility, including putting in a new fire alarm system and renovating the center of the hospital into a rehab center.
