South Ga. health experts: No reason to panic about coronavirus right now

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Health experts continue to investigate possible U.S. cases of coronavirus that seem to stem from China.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said as of Wednesday, January 29, there were five confirmed cases in the U.S.
The closest case to Georgia is in Illinois.
92 other possible cases were still being tested.
More than 1,000 cases have been confirmed in China.
Dr. Charles Ruis, the Southwest District Health Director in Albany, said Thursday that there is no reason to panic, but, they do want you to stay on top of the latest information coming out about the coronavirus.
“We should all be concerned about the coronavirus, but I think it’s way too early to be worried or to panic,” Dr. Ruis explained.
The symptoms can include fever and lower respiratory symptoms.
Dr. Ruis said there's no cure and no vaccine as of now.
Many people diagnosed are surviving, but it's more severe and can even be deadly for older people and people with compromised health.
For now, they're only concerned about people who have traveled to China in the last two weeks or those who have symptoms after having close contact with someone who is being tested for coronavirus or has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Dr. Ruis said Georgia health experts are ready to respond if a case were to be confirmed in the peach state.
"It's also comforting to know that we prepare for things like this," he said. "We drill for things like this."
Dr. Ruis said as we learn more about the coronavirus over the next couple weeks, he expects health experts and officials to develop their guidelines to better respond to this outbreak.
