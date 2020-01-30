Renovations push youth into the future at Plains Boys & Girls Club

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - It hasn’t been renovated since 1999 and the man who helped build the Boys & Girls Club in Plains was there to check out its new improvements Wednesday.
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalyn cut the ribbon on a building they hope will be around forever.
The Boys & Girls Club in Plains sees at least 20 kids a day inside a building that is more than 20 years old. And on Wednesday, they got to see the man who started it all.
“We have fond memories of that still," said Carter. "And we have always had a dream that this would be a permanent installation that Marvin (Laster) has helped us put together to make it possible to make an endowment and keep it going forever.”
Boys & Girls Club of Albany CEO Marvin Laster said with the Former President’s public schedule winding down, this was a priority.
“They have a great legacy of serving young people around the world but this particular club is near and dear because they have a tremendous amount of sweat equity in it,” Laster explained.
Thanks to weeks of renovations, the building doesn’t look its age.
“It’s a new fresh look for a club that will be here for forever and a day to serve the kids and young people of Americus, Sumter County and Plains,” said Laster.
In partnership with Lowes, there’s new furniture, floors and open spaces.
“This is a safe positive environment where they are going to be supported by positive and caring adults,” said Laster.
Laster said he expects the number of kids at this location to grow.
“This is what I would like to think of as a first of many more renovations to come,” said Laster.
The former president said he’s thankful to be a part of this moment.
“We are very proud to have started this club and help to build it,” said Carter.
