‘Operation from Tift with Love’ kicks off to support deployed troops

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Students in Tift County created a special way to give back and help troops deployed overseas.
This is the first year students in Tifton have participated in Operation from Tift with Love.
Everyone is asked to participate and donate items. Some of the items requested are hand and feet warmers, card games, non-perishable food items, drink mixes and more.
If you would like to make a donation, you can drop off items at Eighth Street or Northeast middle schools in Tifton.
Jackie Tipper is the event coordinator and said this event means so much to her as a mother.
“My son has recently been deployed in Kuwait and he and his friends were putting a lot of time into serving our country. I think that they sacrifice a lot and we need to make sure that we take care of them and give back to them because they do so much for us,” said Tipper.
If you live in or near Tift County, you can drop off donations at any time of day at either of the two schools. The fundraiser will last until Feb. 13.
If you don’t live in the area and still want to donate, you can contact Tipper at jtipper@tiftschools.com.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.