New Master’s program to start at PCOM South Georgia

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Students in Southwest Georgia now have a new education option.
Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) introduced a new Master’s program in Moultrie.
They're offering a Master's degree of Science in Biomedical Sciences.
This is the school's first full year with academic programs.
The new program is set to start this fall.
We spoke with the program director about why they decided to implement this new program.
”A lot of it had to do with, you know, we want to be able to prepare students from South Georgia if they need a little bit more time or preparation to enhance their ability to apply to professional schools, medical professional schools," said Dr. Edward Shaw, Program Director.
Shaw says they’re looking to have about 15 students for this program.
