More rain before the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Persistent rain gradually ends before midnight. That brings another brief break from this wet weather pattern. A sun/cloud mix Thursday gives way to increasing clouds tomorrow night. Next round of rain spreads across SWGA Friday and moves out before the weekend. It’ll be a raw wet day with highs only low-mid 50s.
Into the weekend drier with gradual clearing Saturday and full sunshine Sunday. Highs in the upper 50s mid 60s before warmer 70s early next week. The parade of disturbances continues with rain back Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.