Mississippi man accused of faking his own death to avoid rape charges found hiding in Oklahoma

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - For nearly two years, Jacob Blair Scott has been living in a trailer in Oklahoma, going by the name “Luke,” said authorities on Thursday.
Scott was arrested just hours after the U.S. Marshals sent out a national release naming him to their Top 15 Most Wanted List. Later that night, his case was featured on the true crime show “In Pursuit With John Walsh.”
He is facing several charges related to the sexual assault of a Jackson County teen, including allegations that he impregnated the 14-year-old girl. On July 30, 2018, just days before he was set to plead guilty to those charges, Scott vanished. His dinghy boat was later found, along with a gun and a suicide note, in Orange Beach, Ala. Authorities have maintained since then that strong evidence indicated Scott faked his own death.
At a press conference Thursday, investigators said a citizen called a tip in to the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Department in Oklahoma saying they had seen someone who matched the description. A man who looked the same and had similar tattoos was living in a RV trailer in Antlers, Okla., said the caller.
The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Marshals then worked together, finding the RV the caller had described and calling for the person inside to come out. After a few minutes, a man matching the description of the suspect came out of the trailer. At first, authorities said he would not give any information to the marshals.
After marshals verified that the tattoos were the same, the man then admitted to authorities that he was in fact 42-year-old Jacob Scott.
Investigators say they believe Scott - who was going by the name “Luke” - had been living in that area of Oklahoma since he faked his own death in Orange Beach, Ala., on July 30, 2018.
He was arrested and is currently being held at the Pittsburg County Jail, which is in the neighboring county. Authorities say he is awaiting an initial court appearance. At that time, a federal judge will decide if he gets a bond or not. Then, he’ll be extradited back to Mississippi, said marshals.
Scott is charged with 14 crimes in Jackson County, including sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes, and exploitation of a child.
Authorities in Jackson County say they still have a lot of information and evidence to gather once Scott is back in Mississippi.
“Right now, the investigation is going to start up again,” said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell. “Once we get him back and in custody, we’re going to get subpoenas for phone records... and follow all of these leads through the court and make the appropriate charges to anyone that helped him along the way.”
He is also facing similar charges filed by the U.S. Marshals, who have been looking for him since he disappeared in 2018.
