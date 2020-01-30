Miller Elementary School putting state grant to good use

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - Miller County Schools is putting a state grant to good use.
They were one of nine school districts the Georgia Department of Education gave a Rural Resouce Grant to.
Miller Elementary School was awarded $340,000.
Principal Dr. Elizabeth Crawford said they are putting their new state of the art technology, purchased through the grant, to good use.
Students are trading textbooks for computers.
Students are using Chromebook computers, which are mini laptops.
Each computer is set up for each student’s needs. This new technology not only helps students but helps teachers.
“What it has allowed my teachers to do is create small groups based on the children’s ability within their classroom and be able to give one-on-one attention to children and the other children are not bored," Crawford said. "They’re engaged at their learning, at their pace and at their path. That is huge.”
The school is continuing to receive funds from the state and the community, according to officials. This gets them interactive technology and helps students minds grow.
