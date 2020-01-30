Man’s pregnant wife uses Nerf gun to keep him awake in delivery room

(WAVE) – A Wisconsin mom’s ingenious hack to keep her husband awake while she was waiting to deliver their baby is going viral.
As reported by CafeMom, Samantha Mravik-Miller shared a photo to Facebook in December from when she was in the hospital after delivering their child. The photo didn’t feature the baby, though; instead, it was of Mravik-Miller’s bright orange Nerf gun.
Her reasoning behind packing it in her hospital bag was simple: to shoot darts at her husband in the delivery room if he fell asleep.
“Worried about the nights in the hospital with your new born & dad sleeping?” she wrote in the photo’s caption. “Well… then don’t forget one of these in your hospital bag.”
The post is now being shared around the world, and she told CafeMom her idea came after her husband slept through her older son’s cries in the hospital.
"I remember having been on oxygen, I had no voice. My call button was out of reach," she explained. "I resorted to throwing a water bottle at him to get his help, and I missed."
Mravik-Miller went to the hospital prepared this time, though.
“This time I had to have a C-section, so I knew I was going to be less mobile than the last time,” she says. “I thought, ‘Heck no,’ and with the 400 Nerf guns we have and being an all-boy mom, I have some good aim.”
