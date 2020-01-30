Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) — After trying last year to place restrictions on electric scooters all across Georgia, a state Senate committee now wants the state to keep its hands off. The Senate Transportation Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved a new version of Senate Bill 159, which would define electric scooters in state law. But it would do nothing else, leaving other regulations up to local governments. Republican state Sen. Steve Gooch of Dahlonega says that's how scooter companies and local governments both want it. Atlanta, Brookhaven and Decatur have authorized scooters, as has Georgia Southern University. But 12 cities have banned them.