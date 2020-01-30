’I think my greatest joy is giving them to people’: 93-year-old sews her way into the hearts of South Georgians

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Martha Lawrence, who is 93-years-old, is creating a new fashion trend for all to enjoy and it has caught the eyes of many here in Southwest Georgia.
Lawrence is a testimony that age is only a number. She said her love for making potholders keeps her going.
'I think my greatest joy is giving them to people," said Lawrence.
Lawerence is from New York City but moved to Albany with her husband to be closer to family and her creativity followed.
Lawerence has been knitting and sewing since she was a little girl.
'I first started sewing when I was about 11 or 12, I joined the 4-H Club," said Lawrence.
Martha said her love for knitting and sewing brings her a sense of peace.
“I just enjoy doing it, it seems to relax me. I am not one to just sit and watch TV without keeping my hands busy,” explained Lawrence.
Lawrence also said she and her husband were beekeepers shortly after retiring. She encourages everyone to continue living every day as if it’s their last.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.