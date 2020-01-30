At a glance: 2020 economic outlook for Albany, State of Ga.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Economic Developers held a session Thursday for the economic outlook in the State of Georgia and the Albany metro area.
It could be a slower year for the State of Georgia with the risk of a possible recession being higher than it last year.
Unlike other parts of Georgia though, Albany’s economy is at a greater risk for recession than the rest.
This comes after Albany saw a decrease in unemployment.
The Georgia Economic Development said high poverty, lower education attainment and migration out of the area is hurting Albany’s growth and development.
There are six positives for Georgia for 2020.
- Consumer spending
- Lower interest rates
- More homebuilding
- Economic development projects
- Higher defense spending
- Population growth
The job growth hike is at 0.7 percent. The average unemployment rate is 3.9 percent, which was a slight uptick but is still low.
In 2020, Georgia agriculture and manufacturing are expected to see a loss of growth.
It is expected that rural Georgia will see a mild recession in 2020, which is because of the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war.
Albany’s economy is at greater risk for recession than Georgia as a whole.
The unemployment rate in the area did decrease from 4.4 percent in November 2018 to 3.4 percent in November 2019.
The Albany area’s primary employment is in government, retail, agriculture and healthcare.
Revenue for state and local governments will suffer in 2020 and will likely shed jobs while the federal government will remain steady.
Retail in Albany has decreased by 3.4 percent, mostly to industry restructuring (from brick/mortar to online). The positive trend for Albany area retail is an increase in productivity.
Healthcare is the only major sector that will see growth increase and higher healthcare demand because the population age is expected to continue to grow for years.
Agriculture has been hurt by the U.S.-China trade war, hurricanes and oil price shock and could continue to trend downwards from these fallouts.
Georgia Pacific moving into the Albany area could help with area growth.
