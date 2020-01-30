EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Kemp focuses on South Ga storm recovery

SOUTHWEST, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia continues to slowly recover from the twin January storms and Hurricane Michael.
People were killed and millions of dollars of property were destroyed. But has the region received the true recovery support and efforts needed from state and federal agencies?
WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with Gov. Brian Kemp to ask if state leaders will offer any more help for recovery.
With the damage so overwhelming, Kemp says he understands it requires a massive rebuilding of both physical and spiritual needs.
“Absolutely,” said Kemp. “And we’ve been focused on that.”
While the clean up continues, Kemp says he knows the needs are great.
“Really generational things down there," said Kemp. “And we are certainly cognizant of that. And continue to keep a focus on that for our farm families and other families in South and Southwest Georgia."
The federal response for Georgia farmers and the agriculture industry was slow to trickle in, and the Governor says he is still disgusted.
“I think people realized how fed up I was that it took so long,” said Kemp. “The longest it’s ever taken. Which is ridiculous."
But Gov. Kemp could not give any specific answers or new ideas when asked if strengthening the infrastructure during the rebuilding would be considered.
“When you have something like Hurricane Michael, I don’t know that there is any man-made thing you can do. To make facilities better. I mean that was just a massive storm.”
But Kemp does promise the state has improved storm response teams.
“Get ready for a storm,” said Kemp. "And then be ready to go as soon as it’s safely passed and you are able to enter the damage zone. And that is something we can be proud of as a state. That being said, I hope we don’t have to deploy that this year. We have certainly had enough. And certainly, Southwest Georgia has.”
Soon after the storms, Albany and Dougherty County leaders talked about hopes that some good would come from all the tragedy.
That federal and state support would improve utilities and infrastructure, to attract new industry and economic prosperity.
While some growth has been seen, like new Taurus and Georgia Pacific plants, Southwest Georgia still rebuilds. Governor Kemp says he will keep pushing for that economic development.
Dougherty County Administrator Mike McCoy says he feels the state has been “most helpful” in the long process of storm recovery.
He says the state made a huge difference in hiring the Army Corps Of Engineers to handle debris removal. He said that hundreds of millions of dollars.
Now Dougherty County is working to receive part of a $64 million dollar grant through the Department Of Community Affairs. It will be split up between three zip codes and 15 counties.
The county is also seeking more than a million dollars to repair the Spring Run Bridge and the Trail in Radium Springs.
McCoy says this storm recovery will be a long-term job but feels like the state is supportive.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.