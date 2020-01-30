Dry Thursday: Rain returns Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rain ended before midnight. Expect partial clearing, patchy fog and chilly low-mid 40s Thursday morning. Following a sun/cloud mix and another brief break from this persistent wet weather pattern. Clouds quickly return tomorrow night. Widespread rain moves into SWGA Friday afternoon and evening. It’ll be a raw chilly day with highs only low-mid 50s. Rain moves out late Friday however clouds linger a tad longer.
Into the weekend drier with gradual clearing Saturday and full sunshine Sunday. Highs in the upper 50s mid 60s before warmer 70s early next week. The parade of disturbances continues with rain back Tuesday.
