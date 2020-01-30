Dry Thursday: Rain returns Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rain ended before midnight. Expect partial clearing, patchy fog and chilly low-mid 40s Thursday morning. Following a sun/cloud mix and another brief break from this persistent wet weather pattern. Clouds quickly return tomorrow night. Widespread rain moves into SWGA Friday afternoon and evening. It’ll be a raw chilly day with highs only low-mid 50s. Rain moves out late Friday however clouds linger a tad longer.