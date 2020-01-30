DNR gives warnings about coyote mating season

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - This season, you could see a coyote out and about. It’s coyote mating season.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources wants you to remember some tips if you’re ever face-to-face with the wild animal.
Coyote mating season is from December to March.
“Coyotes are a very timid animal. So they’re gonna be more afraid of us than we are of them," said Taylor Brown with Georgia DNR.
Brown said coyotes aren’t aggressive. But, he said keeping everything and everyone inside is the best thing you can do.
“If you encounter an aggressive coyote, always grab your pets, your children, go back inside,” said Brown.
He said the biggest attractant for coyotes is small animals.
“If you have small pets, bring them inside. Their food inside too,” Brown explained.
But what if a coyote is in front of you and you have nowhere to go for safety?
“Don’t run away from it. They are a predator animal, so they do like to chase prey,” said Brown.
He said to stand your ground, get as big as you can and call somebody.
Brown also says make sure to call your local animal control if you’re ever facing a coyote.
