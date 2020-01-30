CDC: Person-to-person spread of coronavirus virus hits U.S.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have confirmed that the coronavirus has spread between two people in the United States, the first instance of person-to-person spread with the virus in the states.
Previously, all confirmed U.S. cases have been associated with travel to Wuhan and China, where an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by the virus has been ongoing since December.
However, the lastest patient has no history of travel to Wuhan, but shared a household with the patient diagnosed with the virus on Jan. 21, according to the CDC.
Officials with the CDC said they have been working with state and local partners to identify close contacts of confirmed cases after recognizing early on that the virus could potentially spread between people.
Public health officials identified the Illinois resident through contact tracing. Both patients are in stable condition.
It is still unclear how easily and sustainably the virus spreads.
MERS and SARS, the other two coronaviruses that have emerged to cause serious illness in people, have been known to cause some person-to-person spread.
With both those viruses, person-to-person spread most often occurred between close contacts, such as healthcare workers and those caring for or living with an infected person.
The CDC said it’s likely there will be more cases of 2019-nCoV reported in the U.S. in the coming days and weeks, including more person-to-person spread.
Right now, the virus has not been found to be spreading widely in the United States, so CDC considers the immediate risk from this virus to the general public to be low.
However, the risk is dependent on exposure, and people who are in contact with people with the virus are likely to be at greater risk of infection and should take the precautions outlined in CDC’s guidance for preventing spread in homes and communities.
