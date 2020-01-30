Albany airport gets passenger boarding bridge

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a year of planning, Southwest Georgia Regional Airport’s new passenger boarding bridge is set to go into service.
Right now, passengers have to board their plane on a portable bridge.
We spoke with Transportation Director David Hamilton who says he is excited about the new passenger boarding bridge.
“What this means for our passengers is it is a truly more enhanced experience of riding and flying out of Albany, and flying into Albany, to have that boarding bridge. You don’t have to fight the elements. You have a more secure area. A lot of Intangibles come along with this boarding bridge," says Hamilton.
Airport officials expect it to be up and working for passengers to use in February.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.