Air show could be coming to SWGA Regional Airport

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If a passenger boarding bridge isn’t big enough for the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport to be working on, now its leaders are talking about a possible air show.
The idea is to have the air show along with the opening of the new general aviation terminal.
It would take about two years to plan the show.
The Aviation Commission Chairman Dr. Frank Middleton said he would like to try and bring in a big name to the event.
“One of my dreams would be to have the Blue Angels here because I’m a big fan of the Blue Angels. But that’s not the whole show, the whole show would be a combination of events and shows and that would include things like aerobatics and lots of other stuff,” said Middleton.
Officials also discussed a new airport improvement plan which includes a future rental car facility, employee parking lot and more.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.