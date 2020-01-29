Votes are in and a new District 171 Ga. House representative has been elected

SOUTH Ga. (WALB) - Results are in for the District 171 Georgia House of Representatives seat after Rep. Jay Powell passed away in late November during a legislative retreat.
Joe Campbell (R) has been elected in the special election to fill the seat after the sudden death of Powell. He will now represent Colquitt, Decatur and Mitchell counties in the Georgia House.
Campbell was running against fellow Republican, Tommy Akridge, and Democrat Jewell Howard.
Howard garnered 33.35 percent of the votes while Akridge managed 8.38 percent, leaving Campbell with 58.27 percent and a strong victory over the other two candidates.
WALB is working to find out when Campbell will be sworn in to his new role.
