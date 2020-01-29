Valdosta High School head football coach fired

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta High School Head Football Coach Alan Rodemaker was voted out of his position Tuesday night.
According to Rodemaker, in a 5-4 vote during the Valdosta City School Board meeting, he was fired from leading the Wildcats after only four years at the school.
Rodemaker was brought on board at Valdosta High in 2016. He led the Wildcats to their first title since 1998 in 2016.
He accumulated 36-17 record in the four years he led the Wildcats.
He told WALB that he plans to speak with the superintendent and the team, including his son, about being let go and then decide what he plans to do next.
