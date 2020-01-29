Tifton elementary school presents ‘Pre-School Reading Night’

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - With a high percentage of kindergarteners not being able to read on grade level, one Southwest Georgia principal is taking a stand.
Principal Paul Nelson has been at Charles Spencer Elementary for two years and said this exercise is for everyone in their community.
The school will host it’s very own “Pre-School Reading Night.”
It’s a free event and students are asked to bring their parents and younger siblings.
“We have about 475 children that come through here every day. What we saw early on when we started school, about the first month of school, our kindergarten classes, we saw an incredible number, a very high percentage of kindergartner kids were not where they were needed to be reading,” said Nelson.
Nelson said this exercise will benefit parents too.
“I grew up in a situation where my parents read to me when I was a kid. I had books galore as a child. My parents were both teachers so it was easy for me to develop some of those skills. Some of our children don’t grow up in that environment. We are looking to build literacy skills in our 5 and 6-year-olds," explained Nelson.
Matt The Gnat also attended the event.
