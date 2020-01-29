Tift Regional set to hold ‘Open Interview Day’

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift Regional Health System will be holding a walk-in Wednesday Open Interview Day on Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The interviews will be held at the Tift Regional Community Events Center, which is located at 1657 South Carpenter Road.
Opportunities will be available at Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) in Tifton, Southwell Medical in Adel and various physician clinics throughout the region.
“If you are seeking a new career opportunity in the health care field, consider Tift Regional Health System, now known as Southwell,” said Taylor Smith, the TRMC human resources generalist. “We are interviewing for all positions, including clinical and support staff.”
Candidates must apply for a position here before the event.
For more information, you can call (229) 353-3849.
