Tift Co. Show Choir earns top spot at grand championship

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Students in Tift County had a reason to celebrate Tuesday.
Tift County’s Eighth Street Singing Company Show Choir sang and danced its way into the Grand Championship winners circle.
This weekend, Tift County School’s Show Choirs competed in Montgomery, Alabama against 44 other schools.
Scott Raines is the schools’ choir director, who has been in the world of music for over 30 years.
He said show choir is different because you don’t just sing, you also dance.
Raines said this win was for the students and showed them hard work and dedication can pay off in the long run.
“I think there is a certain group of students, in any school, that in some cases fall through the cracks. A lot of our kids are the type that would get in trouble in a lot of other classes because they can’t sit still. They just might not be able to focus on academic subjects, but they get in here and it is a time and place for them to let it all out,” Raines said.
Raines said he wants other schools in Southwest Georgia to adopt show choir classes into their curriculum. He said it allows every student to showcase the rhythm and inner creativity inside.
