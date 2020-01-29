‘There’s nothing left’: Americus couple escapes house fire

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An Americus couple lost everything in a house fire Sunday and had only minutes to escape.
It was 4 a.m. when Tim and Kelly Faircloth woke up in their master bedroom with only moments to escape a destructive blaze in their home.
“But something told me or woke me up, I believe it was God in my heart, but woke me up and I looked right out this door and it had shades on it and I seen fire," explained Tim.
Tim walked WALB News 10′s Bobby Poitevint through parts of what’s left of his family’s home .
“This is the door I came to when I seen the flames through this door, I came around this corner and opened this door. I just seen this, ran right there to my kitchen, grabbed some water threw it on this and that ceiling fell in right here so that’s when I panicked and got (Kelly) out of the bedroom. I didn’t even have no shoes,” Tim described. "I thought this is what I was going to retire into and hand down to my kids and it was neat because I built it.”
Tim and Kelly escaped the home they had lived in for 16 years as it burned in just 10 minutes.
The couple escaped with Tim’s wallet, cell phone, the clothes on their backs and their three dogs.
The house used to stand on Hooksmill Road in Americus, now, nothing from the home can be recovered.
They said it’s the memories and items like an antique 100-year-old violin that can’t be replaced that hurt the most to lose.
“We’ve got that much build up on the floor and we’ve dug and dug. There’s nothing left,” said Tim.
Tim walked through parts of the house but because of parts of the house that have insecure flooring and holes in them, only certain sections can be walked on.
“This was the screen porch, my wife and I lived on this porch," Time showed us. “This was our TV that was sitting right here.”
Tim and Kelly said they are truly thankful to be alive.
Tim said even strangers have offered them money to help them after losing their home. He said he and Kelly can’t thank the community enough for their generosity.
“The next morning, after the fire, we haven’t eaten since lunch the day before, we went in there (to a restaurant) and I was hungry and the people in there knew us, the owners and all. They were hugging us and all and one gentleman, I have seen him before but I don’t know him, bought me and her breakfast and I said, ‘No, you don’t have to do that.’ And he says, ‘You’re not paying for this, I’m paying for it.’ And I just went, ‘wow,’ and went over and gave him a hug,” explained Tim.
Tim and Kelly plan to rebuild their home at the same location once their insurance company releases the house back to them in the coming weeks.
Sumter County Fire and Rescue said the house fire is still under investigation and a cause has not been determined.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.