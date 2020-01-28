Rain is on the way back

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine with seasonably mild 60s Tuesday afternoon. Tonight increasing clouds as lows drop into the low 40s. Becoming cloudy with rain likely tomorrow afternoon and evening. Briefly dry Thursday before another the next round of rain Friday.
Finally the weekend brings a break in the activity. Clouds clear Saturday and sunshine dominates Sunday which by the way is Groundhog Day. Seasonal temperatures hold lows low 40s and highs low-mid 60s. The active pattern picks up early week as rain returns Tuesday. Warmer temperatures creep back with lows low 50s and highs low-mid 70s.
