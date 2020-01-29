Qorvo: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) _ Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $161.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.36. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.86 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.
The chipmaker posted revenue of $869.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $850.7 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Qorvo expects its per-share earnings to be $1.55.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $800 million to $840 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.
Qorvo shares have dropped 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $112.57, a climb of 77% in the last 12 months.
